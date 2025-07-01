Putin, Macron speak over phone for first time since September 2022

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have spoken over the phone for the first time in almost three years, according to TASS calculations. The last such conversation, of which the Kremlin informed, took place on September 11, 2022.

The Kremlin said in a statement after the last conversation that its topic was the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, Ukraine’s shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Donbass, and prospects for a grain deal that subsequently failed due to the policies of Western countries.

A series of telephone conversations between the leaders of Russia and France was interrupted by Macron’s violation of their confidentiality and involving journalists. As the Russian president pointed out, his French counterpart had not warned him that outsiders were involved in the conversation.