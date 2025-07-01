Kremlin to join Russian messenger when fully operational

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin will start using the Russian messenger once it becomes fully operational, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"Of course, as soon as the messenger is fully functional, we will definitely use all the services it offers," Peskov assured.

On June 10, the State Duma passed a bill to create a multifunctional digital data exchange service. The Max messenger was suggested as a candidate for this platform. Developed by VK, Max is emerging as a domestic alternative to China’s WeChat, combining chats, calls, mini-apps, and chatbots. Its functionality makes it a promising option for further integration with Russia’s Gosuslugi platform, which offers various online government and tax services to citizens.