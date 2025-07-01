No one hampering implementation of Russian-Ukrainian agreements — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The work on implementing the agreements reached during the first two rounds of Russian-Ukrainian talks continues, with no obstacle being put purposefully, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"No one is seeking to hamper or halt the implementation of the agreements," he said, refraining however to comment on the dynamic of the negotiating process.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement. On June 9, 10, 12, and 14, Russia repatriated four groups of its servicemen from Ukraine and handed over an equal number of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev.

Additionally, the Russian side transferred 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian troops to Kiev and received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers in return.