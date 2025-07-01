Russia to send invitation to summit in October to new Syrian authorities — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Syria’s new authorities will receive an invitation from Russia to the Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Obviously, there will be such invitations," he said when asked a question by TASS.

The Russian-Arab summit is scheduled for October 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that almost all Arab countries had shown interest in the event.

In late November 2024, Syria’s armed opposition forces started a large-scale offensive on government troops. On December 8, they entered Damascus. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Head of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa became the country’s actual leader. On January 29, the governing body of the new authorities, the Military Operations Command, announced that Ahmed al-Sharaa would assume the duties of the country’s president during the transitional period, which would last from four to five years.