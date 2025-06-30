Russian, North Korean culture ministers sign two-year cooperation plan

SEOUL, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and her North Korean counterpart Sung Jong Gyu held a meeting during which they signed a cooperation plan between the ministries for 2025-2027, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The talks took place on June 29 in Pyongyang. "The meeting included in-depth discussions on expanding cultural cooperation and exchanges between our countries. A cooperation plan in the field of culture for 2025-2027 was signed between the two countries' culture ministries," the news agency reported.

Also on June 29, Lyubimova, alongside the Russian ambassador and her North Korean counterpart, laid flowers at the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang to honor the memory of Soviet soldiers who died liberating the Korean Peninsula at the end of World War II.