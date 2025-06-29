Negotiating progress to depend on Kiev’s position — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s position on the Ukrainian settlement is clear, and the progress of the negotiations will largely depend on Kiev’s behavior and the effectiveness of Washington’s mediation efforts, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Naturally, much will depend on the Kiev regime’s position and how effectively Washington continues its mediation efforts," Belarus’ First Information television channel quoted him as saying on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) events in Minsk on June 26 and 27.

He recalled that Russia’s position is "well-known." "Apart from that, there is the situation on the ground, which cannot be ignored and must be taken into account. These are the elements of the general picture. It is difficult and complicated, but it depends on them," he emphasized.

The spokesman also noted that Moscow hopes the date for the next round of talks with Ukraine will soon be agreed upon.

When asked if any new meetings had been scheduled, he answered, "No, not yet." "We are expecting the third round of talks. We hope to have clarity about the date within days," the Kremlin spokesman told the Belarus’ First Information television channel.