West will not manage to defeat Russia, using Kiev as ram — Lavrov

CHOLPON-ATA, June 29. /TASS/. The collective West seeks after strategically defeating Russia, using the Kiev regime as a ram, but it will not succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev.

"We see an unprecedented standoff our country against the collective West that decided again to wage a war against us and inflict a strategic defeat to Russia, essentially using the Nazi regime in Kiev as a ram," Lavrov said. "The West has never succeeded in that - they will not work it out this time also," the top Russian diplomat said.

The West "probably, starts figuring that out," Lavrov noted. Considering the current international situation, Russian Foreign Minister pointed to particular importance of close ties with Kyrgyzstan in all the areas.