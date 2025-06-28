MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The fighters of Russia’s South battlegroup have destroyed up to 175 Ukrainian soldiers and a 155-mm M777 howitzer during the day, said Yevgeny Tretyakov, a senior officer at the group's press center.

"The enemy has lost up to 175 wounded and killed soldiers. A car and two field artillery pieces, including a 155-mm M777 howitzer made in the United States, were destroyed," Tretyakov said.

According to him, during the day, the Southern Group of Forces defeated the manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian mechanized airmobile brigades and a brigade of territorial defense of Ukraine in the areas of Pereyezdny, Seversk, Vasyukovka, Serebryanka, Zvanovka, Chasov Yar, Pleshcheyevka, Ivanopolye and Shcherbinovka.