German ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry, says to return soon

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorf, who was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, has left the building, a TASS correspondent reports.

The diplomat stayed at the ministry for about 10 minutes. He told reporters that he would return to the site in about an hour.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that it would present the ambassador with Moscow's response to the harassment of Russian journalists in Germany.

The department’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Berlin continues to ignore Moscow’s repeated appeals to end its arbitrary treatment of media representatives and to return to good-faith compliance with its obligations to uphold media freedom and ensure pluralism of opinion.