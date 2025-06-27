What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath of the attack.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses destroyed 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the military, 19 drones were downed over the Rostov Region, 13 over the Volgograd Region, four over Crimea, and one each over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Samara Regions.

Consequences

- Dry grass caught fire in the Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said, adding that firefighters are now extinguishing the fire.

- There are no casualties as a result of the drone attack on the region, he noted.

- Drones attacked an industrial enterprise in Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara Region, there are no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Work of airports

- Temporary restrictions on the reception and release of airplanes have been imposed at the airports in Volgograd, Samara, and Saratov.·- Currently, they have all been lifted.