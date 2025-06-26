Russia sees rising terror risk from IS networks — Security Council

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned about supporters of the Islamic State militant organization (IS, banned in Russia) operating in Afghanistan, who are planning to export terrorism to Central Asian countries and eventually to Russia, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Kokov emphasized that despite the cessation of large-scale hostilities, instability that poses a threat to neighboring states continues to persist in Afghanistan.

"Particular concern is caused by the plans of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, banned in Russia, to export terrorism to Central Asia and subsequently to Russia," he noted.

The risks posed by radical Islamist groups consolidating power and expanding their influence into Central Asian nations - particularly Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - have also become more acute, Kokov stated. "These risks are exacerbated by close familial and business ties between citizens of these countries and religious communities in other CIS states, including Russia," he explained. "Coupled with the still-simplified procedures for labor migration within the Eurasian Economic Union, the potential for radical Islamist organizations to spread their influence across the post-Soviet space is growing," Kokov added.

Africa as new major terrorist hub

Kokov also emphasized that Africa has become one of the world’s principal centers of terrorist activity in recent years. "Radicals from other regions - particularly the Middle East and South Asia - where they failed to entrench themselves, are now flowing into Africa," he said. "Armed groups affiliated with Islamic State and Al-Qaeda (both terrorist organizations banned in Russia) have significantly expanded their territorial footprint across the continent. The Sahel region alone accounts for over half of all terrorism-related fatalities worldwide," Kokov pointed out.

According to him, more than 3,500 terrorist attacks were recorded across Africa in 2024, resulting in over 14,000 deaths, mostly civilians.

"Terrorist organizations in Africa are engaged in virtually every form of criminal enterprise," he noted. "These include kidnapping for ransom, illegal gold mining, arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and the illicit exploitation of natural resources. Their combined annual revenues amount to hundreds of millions of dollars - resources that are used to recruit new followers, support foreign fighters, and facilitate their movement across regions."

Kokov further warned that some militant groups, following the violent toppling of legitimate governments, have evolved into de facto quasi-states. "They now control vast territories, administer justice based on their own laws, and levy taxes on a population held in fear. What is particularly troubling is that segments of the international community have begun recognizing such entities as legitimate authorities," he said.

An additional concern, Kokov stressed, is the growing interconnectivity between terrorist groups across Africa.

"These groups no longer operate in isolation. They are now sharing fighters, intelligence, financing channels, and battlefield experience," he concluded.