Putin to attend upcoming BRICS summit via video link — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the event via video link, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced at a news briefing.

"The president will take part in key events at the summit via video link," the diplomat said. "The president will attend via video link, but the foreign minister will work at the venue," he added.

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is slated for July 6-7. However, Brazil, the group’s chair, ratified the statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) not recognized by Russia.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, for their alleged involvement in war crimes "consisting of the illegal deportation of the population," including children, and their illegal transfer to Russia. The Security Council deputy chairman then slammed the ICC statute as "legally null and void.".