Meeting of Eurasian Economic Forum to take place in Minsk — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The meeting of the Eurasian Economic Forum will take place in Minsk on June 26, the day before the meeting of the Supreme Economic Council, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The day before the meeting of the Supreme Economic Council on June 26 in Minsk the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Forum will also be held. This forum is hosted annually by the country chairing the EAEU," he told a briefing.

Some 3,000 people from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and 26 other countries are expected to participate in the event, Ushakov added.

The forum will bring together representatives of business, expert and scientific communities of EAEU member and observer countries, as well as invited states, according to the Kremlin’s files.