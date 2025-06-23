Medvedev rejects Trump's criticism of his remarks about Iran

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has condemned the US strikes on Iran on X, adding Moscow does not intend to supply Tehran with nuclear weapons.

"Regarding President Trump’s concerns: I condemn the US strike on Iran - it failed to achieve its objectives. However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," Medvedev commented on the criticism of US President Donald Trump.