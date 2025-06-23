Three agreements to be signed with Mali during African leader’s visit to Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia and Mali will sign three important documents aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Mali’s transitional President Assimi Goita, who is in Moscow on an official visit.

"We are signing three documents that will undoubtedly strengthen the legal framework of our cooperation," the Russian leader stated.

"I am confident that today’s meeting and negotiations will contribute to the further development of our relations," Putin emphasized.

"Our countries have maintained friendly and trusting relations for many years," the Russian president noted, recalling that diplomatic ties between Russia and Mali were established 65 years ago. "Throughout all these years, we have continued to cooperate."

Putin highlighted that over six and a half decades of partnership, Russia has trained 10,000 specialists for Mali. "Let me say that we have continued working in this humanitarian direction to this day," the Russian leader added.