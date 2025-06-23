MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is focused in the Ukrainian settlement on its goals declared at the beginning of the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"Our primary focus is on resolving our issues, the issues that are on our agenda as a priority," Peskov pointed out. "This is to achieve the goals that were outlined by President [Vladimir] Putin at the beginning of the special military operation," he noted.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin listed several goals of the special military operation. These included denazification, demilitarization, and the new realities that have already emerged, such as the accession of Crimea and Sevastopol and, later, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions into Russia following referendums.