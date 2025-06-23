Russian president, Iraqi premier express concern over risks for energy markets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani expressed concern over risks related to the crisis in the Middle East for global energy markets, the press service of the Kremlin reported following their telephone conversation.

"Vladimir Putin and Mohammed al-Sudani also expressed concern over the emerging risks for global energy markets and stressed the importance of continuing active interaction within OPEC+," the report said.

Moreover, Putin and al-Sudani mentioned relevant issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade and economic area, and expressed mutual intention to further strengthen traditionally friendly ties between the two countries.

They also reached an agreement to promote holding the first Russian-Arab summit in October.

"Russian President wished Mohammed al-Sudani success considering Iraq’s present League of Arab States chairmanship. It was agreed that the parties would promote holding efficiently the first Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 2025," the report said.