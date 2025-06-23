Russia resolutely denounces 'heinous' terrorist attack on Damascus church — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow resolutely condemns the terrorist act committed during Sunday's mass at Mar Elias Church in Damascus, and stands with Syria as it grieves this tragedy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"We resolutely condemn this heinous terrorist attack that killed absolutely innocent people. We offer our condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Zakharova stated.

Russia expresses its solidarity with the Syrian people in the face of this unthinkable crime, the Russian diplomat stressed. "We reaffirm our principled support to sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity in Syria and readiness to contribute to a long-term normalization of the military and political situation in the region," she concluded.

On Sunday, a terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church was carried out in Damascus. A suicide bomber opened fire on the congregation of Mar Elias Church before detonating himself, the Syrian Interior Ministry said. The Arab republic’s Health Ministry said at least 20 people were killed in the attack, and 52 others were injured. The death toll could still rise, health officials say.