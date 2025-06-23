Kremlin explains how Russia can help Iran

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia can offer various forms of support to Iran amid the escalation in the Middle East, but it is up to Tehran to articulate what help it wants, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It all depends on what Iran needs," he told a briefing. "We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete. We have stated our position, which is also a very important form of support for the Iranian side. Going forward, everything will depend on what Iran needs at this moment."

When asked what obligations Moscow is ready to take on as an international mediator and whether it is ready to supply Iran with weapons, including S300 and S400 air defense systems, Peskov reiterated that "everything depends on what the Iranian side, what our Iranian friends say.

"Just today, the Iranian Foreign Minister [Abbas Araghchi] will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they will be able to exchange views in the wake of this traumatic escalation. And, in fact, the Iranian side will be able to inform us about its proposals and its vision of the current situation."

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. The mutual blows continue. Both sides reported deaths and injuries and admitted that several targets on their territories were hit.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.