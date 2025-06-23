Aggression against Iran has no basis or justification — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. During a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the recent strikes on Iran as unprovoked aggression with no justification.

"This is an absolutely unprovoked act of aggression against Iran; it has no basis or justification," Putin stated.

He reiterated Russia’s stance, emphasizing, "Our position on the current events is well known. It has been clearly articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of Russia."

As outlined in the Foreign Ministry’s earlier statement, Moscow strongly condemns the American attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The ministry called for an immediate end to hostilities and urged increased diplomatic efforts to steer the situation back onto a political and peaceful track.

The escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes. The cycle of mutual attacks has persisted, with both sides reporting casualties and damage to several facilities.

Nine days into the conflict, on June 22, the United States joined the escalation, with American bombers targeting three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.