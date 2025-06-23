Putin receives Iranian foreign minister in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of an escalation in the Middle East - Israel has been striking Iran daily since June 13. The official aim of its operation is the destruction of Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs. The conflict became especially acute in connection with the US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

"Dear Mr. Minister, I am very glad to see you. You are visiting Russia at a dramatic moment of sharp aggravation of the situation in the region and around your country," Putin said in his opening remarks.

He noted that Russia's position on the Iran-Israel conflict is well known. "It is clearly stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of Russia. You know the positions we have taken both in the Security Council and the United Nations," he emphasized.

As follows from the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry made the day before, Moscow strongly condemns the American attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran; this irresponsible decision grossly violates the UN Charter. The Foreign Ministry called for an end to aggression and increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic channel.