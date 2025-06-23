Putin to meet with top Iranian diplomat today — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Yes," he said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to TASS that the top Iranian diplomat had arrived in Moscow on Sunday evening "to hold a number of talks." According to Iran's IRNA news agency, the Iranian foreign minister intends to consult with the Russian president and senior officials regarding the regional and international agenda in light of the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

The Primakov Readings conference is an annual international scientific and expert forum. It discusses scenarios for the development of international relations and challenges in the sphere of international security, as well as new models of interaction between subjects of world politics. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.