Saudi Arabia will be guest country for SPIEF-2026

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia will serve as the guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2026, Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov announced during the forum’s closing press conference.

"Saudi Arabia will be the guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2026," Kobakov stated.

He also announced that the second Russia-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Forum is expected to take place in Cairo. "We are preparing for it," Kobakov said.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.