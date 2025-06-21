DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the necessity of the denazification of Ukraine in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"It is essential to eliminate the Nazi character of Ukraine and the Nazi elements within the Ukrainian leadership," the Russian leader said.

He noted that in order to achieve a resolution to the conflict, Ukraine must recognize the results of the referendums held in Donbass and Novorossiya.

"It is essential that Ukraine recognize the results of the referendums conducted in the four well-known regions. Ukraine must also acknowledge its interest in maintaining long-term friendly relations with Russia," he said.