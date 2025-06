UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. Only an immediate start of constructive negotiations with Russia can save Ukraine from total disaster, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The only thing that can save Ukraine from total disaster is the immediate start of constructive and realistic negotiations," he said. "We suggest holding the next round in Istanbul after June 22."

He thanked the United States for supporting the direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev.