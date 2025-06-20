Putin admits worried about threat of World War III

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about the threat of World War III, he said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The moderator noted that the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II had recently been celebrated, and he asked Putin if he was worried that the world was sliding into World War III. "It worries me," the head of state said. "I am speaking without any sarcasm, without joking, of course, there is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing."

"And it is happening right under our noses, it concerns us directly," Putin stressed. "Our conflict in Ukraine, in this region. And what is happening in the Middle East, it is worrying."