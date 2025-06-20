US use of nuclear weapons in Iran would lead to catastrophic developments — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Media reports of the US potentially using tactical nuclear weapons against Iran are nothing but speculations, while such a move would lead to catastrophic consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said earlier that Washington did not rule out using tactical nuclear weapons to attack Iran’s underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow.

"There have been a lot of speculations," Peskov noted. "This would be a catastrophic development, but there are so many speculations that in fact, it’s impossible to comment on them," he added.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources, that according to the US intelligence community, Tehran might begin developing nuclear weapons if Washington targeted the Fordow facility or if Israel assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US intelligence agencies believe that Tehran has not yet made a final decision on creating a nuclear bomb, the newspaper added.

In March, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said that US intelligence agencies saw no signs of Tehran working to develop nuclear weapons. She added that according to her data, Iran’s supreme leader had not authorized the resumption of the nuclear weapons program suspended in 2003. Gabbard stressed that the US intelligence community was carefully monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities.