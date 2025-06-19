Russia warns US against interfering in military actions against Iran — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow warns Washington against interfering in military actions against Iran, as this is fraught with uncontrollable consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences," she said.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia is actively engaged in political and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. "The priority today is to halt the escalation of violence, achieve a ceasefire, and restore peace. These steps are crucial for creating the necessary conditions to bring the situation back to the negotiating table. We are committed to facilitating this process in every possible way," she stated.

Zakharova recalled that on the very first day of the conflict's intensification, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in telephone discussions with both the Prime Minister of Israel and the President of Iran. The following day, he spoke with his US counterpart, and subsequently held conversations with the leaders of Turkey and the UAE.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also been active, communicating with the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Oman. The current crisis in the Middle East was a topic of discussion in Lavrov's conversations with the Azerbaijani foreign minister, as well as during negotiations with Indonesia’s foreign minister. These dialogues are ongoing," Zakharova noted. "We hope that all parties recognize that there is no viable alternative to seeking mutually acceptable negotiated solutions to the problems at hand. Our support for a resolution concerning the Iranian nuclear program will always be grounded in international law, the principle of equal and indivisible security, and a balanced consideration of mutual interests."

She acknowledged Iran’s clear commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, as well as its willingness to reengage with the United States to explore potential solutions that address unwarranted suspicions regarding its nuclear activities, contingent on the cessation of Israeli attacks.

"Moscow fully endorses this position and firmly believes that a lasting resolution can only be realized through diplomacy and negotiations," Zakharova concluded.

Conflict escalation

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States was preparing for a potential strike on Iran in the coming days, though there was uncertainty about whether plans might change. The Wall Street Journal revealed that on the evening of June 17, President Donald Trump informed his aides that he had approved a plan to attack Iran but had not yet issued the order, expecting Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi indicated that Iran was considering all options in response to the possibility of US involvement alongside Israel.

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out a retaliatory attack less than a day later. Over the following days, the two countries exchanged further strikes. Both sides reported casualties and damage to some facilities, acknowledging that their forces had been hit. The cycle of mutual strikes continues to escalate. Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in efforts to resolve the conflict.