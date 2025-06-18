If Ukrainian president illegitimate, entire government structure illegitimate — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian president’s illegitimacy makes the entire governmental structure also illegitimate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"All top brass is appointed by presidents, all ministers are appointed by presidents, and all governors are appointed by presidents," Putin said. "If the state leader is illegitimate, the entire structure of the government is illegitimate."

"Why am I saying this? We don’t care about who is negotiating <…> I’m even ready to meet," he said. "But when we reach the final stage <…>, when we need to put a period, it should be done by the legitimate authorities. Otherwise the successor will simply discard it all. That’s not the way it should be done. We are resolving serious questions here.".