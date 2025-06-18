News agencies from US, UK, France participate in meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Representatives from several unfriendly countries are attending a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of international news agencies.

TASS has organized this event on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for many years.

Among the participants are James Jordan, news director for Europe and Africa at US’ The Associated Press; Simon Robinson, executive editor at UK’s Reuters; and Karim Talbi, editor-in-chief at Agence France-Presse.

Also present are Martin Romanczyk, head of news service at the German news agency DPA (Deutsche Presse-Agenture), and Jose Manuel Sanz Mingote, director of international relations at the Spanish news agency EFE (Agencia EFE).

Many countries friendly to Russia are also represented. News agencies from China, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the meeting.