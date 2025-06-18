MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine will try to postpone identification of bodies obtained from Russia to avoid paying compensation to the families of the deceased, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS, commenting on reports that the process will take 13-14 months.

"Ukraine will delay its part of work for terms that cannot be predicted. The identification of bodies by the Ukrainian authorities can take any amount of time, particularly if they try to delay it," he said.

In his words, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko "understands perfectly well" that the identification and subsequent handover of bodies to families will entail the need to pay financial compensation.

"This is what Klimenko, and Zelensky, and the rest of the Kiev regime have absolutely no interest in doing," Miroshnik said.

Russia has fulfilled its commitments under the Istanbul agreements and has handed over to the Ukrainian side a total of 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, Russian Presidential Aide and chief negotiator at the talks with the Ukrainian side, Vladimir Medinsky, said on June 16.

On June 6, Russia began implementing the humanitarian agreements reached during the talks in Istanbul, initiating the transfer of the bodies. However, Ukraine suddenly moved to indefinitely postpone accepting them on the following day. The process eventually resumed on June 11. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow is ready to hand over an additional 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies to Kiev.