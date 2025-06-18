BRICS partner state status proves worthwhile — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The decision to establish the category of BRICS partner states, made during Russia’s presidency, has proved worthwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who serves as Moscow’s BRICS sherpa, said in an interview with the TASS Analytical Center.

"Definitely," he said in response to a question. "Here’s fresh news: Vietnam has become a partner state," Ryabkov pointed out.

According to him, different levels of participation in the group’s activities don’t hinder cooperation but "on the contrary, help it." "This is BRICS’ response to a request for practical cooperation in various fields and at various levels, which is coming from a large group of countries," Ryabkov noted. "We cannot provide membership to all of them at once; we need a break. The number of members has already reached ten," he added.

However, the senior Russian diplomat pointed out that the main difference between a full member and a partner state was that "partners don’t participate in decision-making." "That said, they don’t develop or adopt documents. They can and will work in specific areas, on projects and initiatives. They are invited to their sessions and expanded sessions, both at the highest and ministerial level," Ryabkov explained. "Basically, it’s a kind of interim status between guests and full members," he said.

When commenting on the possibility of challenging the principle of consensus in decision-making by full BRICS members, the Russian deputy foreign minister said that it’s impossible as it was "an unshakable rule." "Consensus is the best guarantee of ensuring national interests," he stressed.

BRICS partner states

Brazil took over the BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. At the group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan, Russia, held on October 22-24, it was decided to create a category of partner countries. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan became the first BRICS partner states. Indonesia was also initially named as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, the Brazilian authorities announced that the country had become a full member of the group. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that Nigeria had become a BRICS partner. News came on June 14 that Vietnam had also joined the group as a partner state.

The key event of the Brazilian BRICS presidency will be the group’s summit in Rio de Janeiro scheduled for July 6-7.