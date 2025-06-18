Format of Russia’s participation in BRICS summit under discussion — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The format of Russia’s participation in the upcoming BRICS summit is being determined in coordination with the host country, Brazil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who serves as Moscow’s BRICS sherpa, said in an interview with the TASS Analytical Center.

"Work is underway to determine the format of our participation. I think there is still time to discuss it. There are various precedents. And I would say that there are no unsolvable problems. We are in contact with the group’s presidency," he noted.

Ryabkov pointed to the festive atmosphere in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, where the BRICS summit will take place. "It’s not the atmosphere of a carnival; it’s about being in high spirits and enjoying your life to the fullest," he went on to say. "And, of course, nature is also amazing. This is a wonderful place with great people," he concluded.

Brazil took over the BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. At the group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan, Russia, held on October 22-24, it was decided to create a category of partner countries. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan became the first BRICS partner states. Indonesia was also initially named as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, the Brazilian authorities announced that the country had become a full member of the group. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that Nigeria had become a BRICS partner. News came on June 14 that Vietnam had also joined the group as a partner state.

The key event of the Brazilian BRICS presidency will be the group’s summit in Rio de Janeiro scheduled for July 6-7.