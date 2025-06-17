\BRICS to boost fight against terrorism during India’s presidency — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. BRICS will take the next step in the fight against terrorism during India’s presidency in 2026, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who serves as Moscow’s BRICS sherpa, said in an interview with the TASS Analytical Center.

"We will definitely take the next big step in practical counter-terrorism activities during India’s presidency. The issue is extremely important for India, and they always pay attention to it on all platforms," he pointed out. "It is highly important for us, too, for obvious reasons. We need to move to practical operational cooperation and share the best practices in this field within BRICS," Ryabkov added.

"I would mention the group’s further consolidation here. It’s not about its further expansion, but one of our key goals will be to work in an expanded format, as well as in a new format that involves our partners," the senior diplomat said.

Ryabkov stressed that it was too early to talk about the priorities of India’s presidency. "You see, BRICS has both written and unwritten rules. There is a series of documents clarifying the algorithms of actions in various situations," he explained. "There is also the precedent-based practice that has emerged throughout the years. In accordance with the precedent-based practice, the next presidency will present the topics, narratives and priorities that they plan to work on," he said.

According to Ryabkov, BRICS is "not only about renewal but also about continuity." "This is one of the things that makes the group attractive. We certainly will focus on financial, economic and trade issues," he went on to say. "The foundation has been laid and now, it’s time to lay the brics, and it should be done evenly and properly. This is our number one goal," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.