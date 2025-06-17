Russia expects signing of free trade agreement between Indonesia, EAEU — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is about to be put forth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono, adding that Moscow expects its signing in the near future.

"The conclusion of the free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union will be of great importance for further deepening of economic cooperation with our Indonesian friends. The agreement is about to be put forth, we expect it to be signed shortly," he said.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in April that the agreement on a free trade zone between EAEU countries and Indonesia might be signed by the end of this year, adding that the US’ initiative to raise foreign trade tariffs might speed up the signing process.