Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. There should be an understanding in the coming days regarding the timing of the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"In the coming days, it will be time to reach an understanding of possible terms for continuing this work [negotiations with Ukraine]," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether Moscow and Kiev planned to agree on a new round of talks.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement.

On June 9, 10, 12, and 14, Russia repatriated four groups of its servicemen from Ukraine and handed over an equal number of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev.

Additionally, the Russian side transferred 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian troops to Kiev and received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers in return.