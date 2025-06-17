G7 now appears bleak, ineffective compared to G20 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The G8 format has lost its significance for Russia, while the Group of Seven (G7) now appears lackluster and useless compared to the G20, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our position is very well known: the G8 has now lost its relevance for us. Given the declining share of the G7 countries in the global economy, given the trends observed in the G7 countries, and, of course, compared to, for example, such formats as the G20, the G7 looks very bleak and rather ineffective," the Kremlin representative said at a briefing.

US President Donald Trump has recently called the collective West's rejection of the G8 format as a big mistake.

The G7 is a group of economically advanced nations comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan. It held its first summit in 1975 in France, with the original lineup including Great Britain, West Germany, Italy, the US, France, and Japan. The group operated as the G7 from 1976 until 1997, when Russia joined and it became the G8. However, in March 2014, following the events in Ukraine and a subsequent deterioration in relations between Russia and the West, the group reverted to the G7 format during Barack Obama’s presidency.

The G20 includes such countries and associations as Russia, Australia, Argentina, the African Union, Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the US, Turkey, France, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Japan.