North Korea to send 1,000 combat engineers, 5,000 workers to rebuild Kursk Region – Shoigu

PYONGYANG, June 17. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will send 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders to help restore the Kursk Region, Russia’s Security Council quoted its Secretary Sergey Shoigu as saying after a visit to North Korea.

"Chairman of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un has decided to send 1,000 sappers to Russia to clear mines on Russian territory, as well as 5,000 military construction workers to restore infrastructure destroyed by the occupiers," he said.

According to Shoigu, Moscow and Pyongyang also plan to create memorials for the Korean soldiers who died while liberating the Kursk Region.

"The heads of our states have decided to perpetuate the feat of the soldiers of the Korean People's Army who took part in the fighting. Specifically, we are talking about the unveiling of memorials in Russia and the DPRK in memory of the Korean soldiers who fell in the battles for the liberation of the Russian territory. In this regard, during the visit, the construction of a memorial complex with a museum in Pyongyang with the participation of the Russian side was discussed," he added.

High-level collaboration

On Tuesday, Shoigu is visiting Pyongyang for the third time in nearly three months. He explained this frequency by a high pace of implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang. "First of all, it is related to the intensity of implementation of this agreement, which was actually signed a year ago," he stressed.

"The pace that has been set in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement, of course, requires constant attention and regular adjustments and decision-making at all levels."

Resumption of air travel

Shoigu expressed hope that flights between Russia and North Korea will resume soon. Following his visit to Pyongyang, he recalled that railway communication between the two countries is currently being restored. "I hope that soon the first aircraft that has not flown for more than 30 years will take off," he said.

Shoigu also said that by the end of the year, the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea from Japanese militarism, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, will be solemnly celebrated. "Relevant high-level visits will be timed to coincide with these dates. All these issues enjoy our closest attention. However, during the current trip, the main focus was on discussing security issues," he stated.