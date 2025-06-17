Air defenses down 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses downed 147 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on June 16 (GMT +3) and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 17, air defenses on duty intercepted or destroyed 147 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tver, Lipetsk, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, and Moscow Regions," the ministry specified.

According to it, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a total of 198 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 16 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 17 (5:00 p.m. GMT on June 16 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on June 17).