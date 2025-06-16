Ukraine, Europe plotting 'bloody provocations' against Russia — SVR

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Amid growing problems on the battlefield, Vladimir Zelensky's regime and European security services are plotting a series of new anti-Russian provocations, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"According to the information coming to the SVR, amid growing problems for Ukraine's Armed Forces (AFU) on the front lines and the widespread moral exhaustion among Ukrainian people in the rear, the Zelensky regime is intending to escalate the subversive and terrorist activity against Russia," the SVR press bureau said in a statement. "The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR MO) have been instructed to collaborate closely with European intelligence services in order to carry out bloody provocations."

The document also says that Ukrainian special services have established the closest cooperation with the intelligence agencies of Britain.

"Subversive actions tend to be carried out according to the same pattern. The British side is responsible for developing and providing operational support for acts of sabotage, while the staff of the SBU or GUR MO and their agents often act as direct penetrators. This mechanism was used, for example, to organize recent terrorist attacks on the railway in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as the strikes on airfields of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) on June 1 of this year," SVR said.

New subversive acts

"The SVR of Russia has received information that the British-Ukrainian terrorist tandem is preparing new acts of sabotage," the document says. "The main goals of these subversive actions are to escalate the Ukrainian conflict, disrupt the US-Russian negotiation process and convince the White House to continue providing Kiev with full-scale military support."

According to information obtained by the SVR, the Ukrainians and the Britons are currently organizing a provocation in the Baltic Sea waters.

"One of the scenarios involves staging an alleged Russian torpedo attack against US Navy ship. Soviet/Russian-made torpedoes have already been transferred by the Ukrainian side to the British. According to the plan, some of the torpedoes will detonate at a 'safe distance' from the ship, and one will fail and will be presented to the public as evidence of Russia's 'malicious activity.' The Ukrainian law enforcers are ready to take over the execution of the plot," the document says.

Another Ukrainian-UK scenario envisages "accidental fishing out of Russian-made anchor mines in the Baltic Sea, allegedly planted for sabotage on the international sea lane, with the help of accomplices from Northern European countries."

"Kiev has become the perfect perpetrator of heinous provocations and terrorist attacks for the 'Perfidious Albion,' ready to do the dirty work. However, 'what is done by night appears by day,' especially when professional warmongers attempt to play with the major nuclear powers," the statement reads.