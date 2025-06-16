Int’l community’s reaction to Israeli attack on Iran 'good lesson for everyone' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A reaction from the international community regarding Israel’s attack on Iran that divided the global response into two camps was "a good lesson for everyone," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have certainly paid attention to this, and continue monitoring the situation in this regard," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether the Kremlin had noticed that the incident did not entail any sanctions against Israel and that only limited condemnation was voiced on behalf of the international community.

"We see that the international community in general is now split in terms of its assessments of the current developments into the camp of those who condemned the beginning of what is happening, and those who supported and tried to justify it," he continued.

"This is our statement. This is definitely a very good lesson for everyone," Peskov added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.