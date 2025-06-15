Many in West share Russia’s position on traditional values — Putin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Many people in the West, including in Western Europe and America, share Russia’s position on traditional values, President Vladimir Putin told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"And I’ve told all the time a lot of people, including in the West, that we have people galore who share our position, and there are a lot of them in Western Europe, and in America, including North America," he said, when asked about liberal views of the West on traditional values.

And so it turned out, Putin stressed. "In any case, I hope that our open, honest and clear position on these issues has supported those people who thought the same way as us," the Russian leader noted.

When the political situation changed, including in the United States, which is "one of the leading countries in the world, has a very large information resource, and influences the global economy and the economies of many countries on the planet greatly," people who shared Russia’s values also began to express them, Putin explained.

"When people, who think like us on the matter, came to power — nothing is totally the same — but they generally share these universal human values, this, of course, was such an impetus for the people in the world as a whole who were sitting there in the rear and just kept quiet about themselves not wanting to face this totalitarian approach on the part of liberal globalists, they have also fearlessly begun to express their point of view, including on the political stage," he concluded.

"This so-called global liberalism, as I have already said, has outlived itself, in my opinion. It turned from liberalism into totalitarianism.".