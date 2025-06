MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a statement on Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation on the night of June 13, with its air force striking military targets and nuclear facilities.

"The Foreign Ministry will soon issue a statement on the matter," the diplomat said.