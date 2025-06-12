Russia to take part in upcoming BRICS summit — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia will definitely take part in the BRICS group’s summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Russia is a BRICS founding member, and it is certainly involved in all processes in all formats," Peskov said. However, he did not specify whether the Russian president was expected to participate in the summit in person.

Brazil took over the BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. Moscow’s 2024 presidency culminated in the group’s summit in the city of Kazan on October 22-24.

The BRICS group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became full BRICS members on January 1, 2024, followed by Indonesia in 2025.