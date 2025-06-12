Russia reaches new heights step by step, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia works to protect truth and justice, as well as its traditional values, seeking to reach new heights, President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is important that today, as we celebrate this holiday (Russia Day - TASS), we work to address difficult challenges, protect truth, justice and our traditional values, and we also think about the future. We firmly set major development goals before ourselves as we move forward. And step by step, we reach new heights. We increase Russia’s industrial, technological and scientific capabilities," the head of state pointed out, addressing a ceremony for the presentation of state awards and Hero of Labor medals.