Russia discussing possibility of easing visa formalities with US — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Russia raises the issue of problems with obtaining US visas by Russian citizens, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said, adding that Moscow does not consider the current situation normal.

"We are raising [the issue of] easing visa formalities on a broader level, because the situation isn’t normal," he told reporters.

Russia also "raises the issue that normal contacts between societies and people should be restored," the diplomat added. "Broadly speaking, all agree with it," he said, adding that "there is a positive impulse coming from the presidents [of Russia and US Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump].".