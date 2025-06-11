Putin proposes discussion of key parameters of state armaments program until 2036

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to discuss the key aspects of the new state armaments program until 2036.

"Today, we begin a series of traditional special working meetings where we will analyze the key parameters of the next state armaments program. The timeframe of its execution is the period from 2027 through 2036," Putin said, opening a meeting on the matter.

He specified that this document will be the main reference point for the development of weapons systems for Russia’s Armed Forces and other troops and units in special services and agencies.

The Russian leader also said that the new armaments program is the most important instrument in the shaping of the new quality of Russian weapons in the fourth decade of the twenty-first century.

The in-person meeting in the Kremlin was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko, Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces Andrey Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Viktor Afzalov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Alexander Moiseyev.