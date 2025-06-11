Israel denies its envoy's statement about Patriot deliveries to Kiev — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has officially disavowed the statement by its ambassador to Ukraine that the Jewish state has transferred to Kiev Patriot air defense systems received from the United States and used in the 1990s, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have received clarifications from the Israeli Foreign Ministry that these statements are not true," Zakharova said. She emphasized that Russia is relying on the official assurances from Israel that the country has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and does not intend to do so in the future.

"We are convinced this approach aligns with the national interests of both Russia and Israel and supports the preservation and development of constructive bilateral cooperation in various areas, including those of strategic importance," she added.

Zakharova recalled that the initial remark about a US Patriot system being transferred to Kiev was made publicly by Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky. "This is not the first time he has made such statements," she noted. "Why the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and the government more broadly, allow their official representative to make such remarks remains an open question," Zakharova concluded.