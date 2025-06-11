NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. The current conflict is deepening differences between Russia and Ukraine, which is why Moscow seeks to end it as soon as possible, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation to negotiations with Ukraine.

He pointed out in an interview with the newspaper that the West mistakenly viewed the conflict in Ukraine as something similar to a war between England and France, two countries with their own distinct histories and cultures. According to The Wall Street Journal, the top Russian negotiator argued that the Ukraine conflict is instead a fratricidal fight between two states with a common language and culture that are essentially one people and are destined to be close allies.

"This is like a conflict between two brothers - one older and one younger - about who is smarter and more important," Medinsky said. "This conflict sadly deepens our differences, and that’s why we want it to end as soon as possible," he added.