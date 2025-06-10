Next round of Russia-US talks on irritants to be held in Moscow — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have made a preliminary decision to move consultations on removing "irritants" in bilateral diplomatic relations from Istanbul, so the next round of talks will take place "in Moscow in the near future," Russia’s new Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with TASS, the first one since the start of his tenure on March 26.

The envoy was asked if the current US administration was taking concrete actions to support its statements about readiness to improve relations with Russia, and when and where the next round of consultations on restoring the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions was planned to be held. "I have already said that it’s still a long road ahead before Russia-US relations fully normalize, and the process is difficult as it is being obstructed not only by the White House’s opponents - that is, ‘the deep state’ - but also by some hawks in Congress, where a strong anti-Russian lobby has been established," Darchiev noted.

"However, it’s important that there still is some progress, albeit reversible, which has produced tangible results, such as the preliminary decision, made in the latest round of consultations in Istanbul on April 10, to move the talks to the [two countries’] capitals," the Russian ambassador stressed. "I can confirm that the next talks between the two delegations will be held in Moscow in the near future," Darchiev added.

Talks on ways to normalize the operation of the Russian and US embassies and resolve "irritants" in relations between the two countries were held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on February 27 and April 10. Darchiev headed the Russian delegation to both rounds of consultations, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. After the first round of talks, the US gave its formal approval to Darchiev’s appointment as Russian ambassador to Washington. At the second round of consultations, the parties exchanged notes on guarantees of unimpeded access to banking services for the diplomatic missions and agreed to take further measures to ease travel restrictions and visa issuance for diplomats. According to Darchiev, Russia had emphasized the priority of a prompt return of its diplomatic property seized in the US.